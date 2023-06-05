AEW Rampage Loses Viewers For 'Championship Friday' Episode

Viewership for "AEW Rampage" was down for the June 2 "Championship Friday" episode, despite a card that was very well-received by fans online. According to Wrestlenomics, the episode averaged 350,000 viewers, and around 150,000 in the key P18-49 demographic. The total viewership was down 18% from the May 26 episode, which averaged 436,000 viewers; "Rampage" was down 3% in the key demo.

The show's "Championship Friday" theme came in the form of a four-match card that saw the AAA Mega Championship, NJPW World Television Championship, NJPW STRONG Women's Championship, and Ring of Honor Pure Championship all on the line. Additionally, the show saw a potential ROH angle form in the show's closing moments, as former ROH Pure Champion Daniel Garcia came out to confront current champion Katsuyori Shibata.

The future of "Rampage" is sure to be the topic of much discussion when "AEW Collision" begins airing on Saturday nights on TNT. The new show will feature the return of CM Punk to AEW, but the show's Saturday time slot has been questioned by some in the industry.