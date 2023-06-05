Kevin Nash Compares Emphasis Placed On World Championships In WWE And AEW

The importance of championships in pro wrestling is undeniable. However, the importance of those belts is given by the action taking place on-screen. In a recent episode of the "Kliq This" podcast, Kevin Nash gave some insight into how AEW treats its World Championship compared to WWE's treatment of its World Championship.

"I watched the go-home for [Double or Nothing] and they had to go to the four-way. A couple little things for [MJF], so he can watch this because nobody else will have had this detail," Nash said, "he goes out and cuts a promo [...] saying basically that they were there since day one, they didn't have the advantage of having national television someplace else, they were the originals, they built this place. Kind of babyface. Then he caught himself."

Nash went on to talk about how the AEW World Champion got his heat back with the crowd before getting interrupted by Darby Allin. Nash talked about how the segment ultimately came to blows with MJF teeing up Allin for a strike with the Dynamite Diamond Ring.

"What is that match about? It's a four-way for the championship belt. You take the belt off, you snap the f**king belt together," Nash said before also commenting that the eventual run-ins from Sammy Guevara and "Jungle Boy" Jack Perry also rang unnecessary to elevating the championship itself in the segment.