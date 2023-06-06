Blackpool Combat Club Vs. CHAOS Announced For AEW Dynamite

Now that Bryan Danielson vs. Kazuchika Okada has been officially confirmed for Forbidden Door at the end of the month, the build to the match is set to kick off in full force on this week's episode of "AEW Dynamite." The company has announced (via Twitter) that Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, and Wheeler Yuta of the Blackpool Combat Club will take on Rocky Romero, Trent Barretta, and Chuck Taylor of CHAOS — Okada's New Japan Pro-Wrestling faction. Additionally, Danielson will be on commentary for the match.

While neither Danielson nor Okada will be participants in the match, CHAOS will undoubtedly be looking to prove themselves against the recent streak of brutality enacted by the BCC, and it shouldn't come as a shock if Danielson has some strong words to share with his opponent. Moxley, Castagnoli, and Yuta, along with Danielson, are coming off a key victory over The Elite at Double or Nothing last week, having defeated the rival faction in an Anarchy in the Arena match. The group will attempt to keep up that momentum heading into the dream match on June 25.

In addition to the newly-announced trios match, tomorrow's "Dynamite" is set to include Swerve Strickland challenging Orange Cassidy for the International Championship, a rematch between Ricky Starks and "Switchblade" Jay White, a Texas Tornado tag match pitting "Jungle Boy" Jack Perry and Hook against Preston Vance and Dralistico of La Faccion Ingobernable, and more. Plus, with Forbidden Door just weeks away, more matches for the PPV are sure to be announced in the days to come.