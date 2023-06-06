Kazuchika Okada Is Flattered By Bryan Danielson's Comments About Him

The worst-kept secrets in wrestling were officially confirmed in the early hours of Tuesday morning, as New Japan Pro-Wrestling announced two marquee matches for AEWxNJPW Forbidden Door later this month: Kenny Omega defending the IWGP United States Championship against Will Ospreay, and Kazuchika Okada taking on Bryan Danielson.

Both Okada and Ospreay commented on their respective matches at this morning's press conference with "The Rainmaker" being asked about comments Danielson made about him at Dominion days ago. And despite the barbs, Okada wanted Danielson to know he appreciated some of what he said as he also made clear he was ready for the challenge.

"I'm flattered, a little," Okada said. "To have the wrestling I've done be recognized by someone I've never wrestled before is nice. So, please, take it all in, first hand. I've got plenty for him to experience, and I plan on him experiencing Kazuchika Okada to the fullest."

As noted by Okada, this will be the first time he and Danielson have ever faced one another. While "The American Dragon" had previously wrestled for NJPW, his last match for the promotion took place in November 2004, just shortly after Okada's pro wrestling debut. Since then, the two have gone on to arguably become two of the best wrestlers of all time, winning a combined 13 world championships between NJPW, Ring of Honor, and WWE.