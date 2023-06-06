Jim Ross Says One Aspect Of AEW Collision Has Yet To Be Finalized

According to AEW commentator Jim Ross on his podcast, "Grilling JR," the commentary lineup for the upcoming "AEW Collision" is not yet set in stone, despite the show's quickly impending debut. Ross said that he wasn't aware of who will be calling matches on the new show, but he hopes to be a part of the team.

"Saturday night's challenging," Ross said. "There's nobody that can deny that. It's always been challenging for various programming, so we'll see how it works out. I'm optimistic that it's going to do really well."

Regarding "Collision," Ross said that the show is a good move for the company, as it will give more talent an opportunity to showcase themselves on national television. Roster members such as Miro, Andrade, Scorpio Sky, and Samoa Joe have been advertised for the new show, among a number of others.

"Collision" will debut on Saturday, June 17, with the first episode taking place at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois. After months of rumors and speculation, it was officially announced on "Dynamite" last week that CM Punk will be returning to the promotion on the debut episode of the new series. AEW President Tony Khan will appear once again on this week's "Dynamite" for another announcement – this time, he's set to reveal the main event for the "Collision" premiere.

For the first several years of the company, Ross served as a commentator on "AEW Dynamite." Last year, the veteran voice of wrestling was moved over the "AEW Rampage" on Friday nights, and still appears on the company's pay-per-view broadcasts. It remains to be seen if Ross becomes a fixture on Saturday nights, as well as who else might join the team. Whoever it may be, fans will have an answer soon enough, as "Collision" premieres next Saturday on TNT.