WWE Reportedly Pleased By Kayden Carter & Katana Chance Main Roster Debut On Raw

Former "NXT" Women's Tag Team Champions Kayden Carter and Katana Chance reportedly impressed WWE with their "WWE Raw" debuts this week, according to PWInsider.

They first appeared in a backstage segment, confronting the new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler, leading to a match later in the night. The main roster upstarts ultimately dropped their first match. However, they more than held their own against the two submission specialists.

The duo were called up during the recent WWE Draft but had yet to appear on television to this point. Despite their success in "NXT," they were surprised to be brought to the main roster to be brought to the main roster. However, with Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn also getting the call up to the main roster, it's not out of the question to believe this shows a new commitment to the women's tag division.

Rousey and Baszler are all in on trying to rebuild the women's tag ranks during their title run. Rousey has mentioned previously a desire to bring legitimacy and attention to the division, and Chance and Carter last night may have been a sign that's in the works.