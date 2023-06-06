Tony Khan Announces Kris Statlander TBS Title Defense For AEW Dynamite

Kris Statlander has been a busy woman since returning to action at AEW Double or Nothing. Upon her comeback, Statlander defeated Jade Cargill to become the new TBS Champion and snap Cargill's lofty winning streak. Statlander's momentum continued to roll as she successfully defend the title against the likes of Nyla Rose, Anna Jay, and Lady Frost.

This Wednesday on "AEW Dynamite," Statlander will gear up for her fourth title defense as she lays the TBS Championship on the line against Jay for a second time. Last Friday, Jay challenged Statlander for the title at an AEW House Rules event in Tupelo, Mississippi. Per an announcement from AEW President Tony Khan, Jay demanded a rematch, so the two will clash once more as AEW heads to Colorado Springs this week.

Elsewhere on the card, "Jungle Boy" Jack Perry and HOOK (JungleHOOK) will return to tag team action as they take on Preston Vance and Dralistico. AEW World Champion MJF will also appear on "Dynamite" for the first time since retaining his title at Double or Nothing.