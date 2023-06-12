Kris Statlander Explains Her Recurring AEW Backstage Presence During Injury

While Kris Statlander may have been off of AEW programming for nine months recovering from a torn ACL, in truth, she was never that far away. As documented on last week's "Road to Dynamite" episode, Statlander would often travel to AEW TV tapings, both to rehab and to remain a presence in the locker room

Speaking with "Busted Open Radio" only a week after her triumphant return to defeat Jade Cargill for the TBS Championship, Statlander revealed the reasoning behind her continued presence. And while Statlander admitted she at first felt in the way, ultimately sticking around proved to be helpful for her morale and recovery.

"I remember after we got the initial news that it was an ACL tear and I had to take the time off, they said ... I remember people told me 'If you want to travel, you were welcome to," Statlander said. "'We love having you around. You're more than welcome to be here if you need a break from home. I don't want to say I took advantage of that," she continued, "because I made it once or twice a month that I would show up."

"It helped remind me that I was still a part of the family, and to check in with the doctors so they could see my progress." In addition to providing her with the morale boost that came from being around fellow wrestlers, it also provided an opportunity for AEW to film updates on her progress for "Road to Dynamite."

