Why Jimmy Korderas Doesn't Think The WWE World Heavyweight Title Feels Important

Since bringing back the World Heavyweight Championship, WWE has made the title a featured part of the product, but during his latest "Reffin Rant," veteran referee Jimmy Korderas questioned it. "I know they're doing a heck of a job trying to create interest in the newly created World Heavyweight Championship and the new champion Seth Rollins," Korderas said. "They're trying to pump his tires huge and yes Seth Rollins is a big star but the title doesn't feel like it's important."

A big reason for that belief is because of how the title feels in comparison to Roman Reigns' Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. The new title feeling like a secondary belt is something that people have been concerned with from the moment it was announced, with AJ Styles himself raising that point. "One is not featured enough on television in some people's minds and one is going to be featured too much, there has to be an even middle ground somewhere there," Korderas continued.

The idea behind Rollins' title is that it will be a workhorse belt that will be featured regularly, and that has been made clear already by the fact he defended it against Damian Priest on "WWE Raw" this week. That was followed up by Bron Breakker challenging him to turn up on "WWE NXT" to defend it against him, while Finn Balor has also made it clear he wants a shot at it, with WWE putting in the effort to make the title feel like a big deal.

