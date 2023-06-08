The Iron Sheik's Death Prompts Bray Wyatt To Tweet For The First Time Since February

Wednesday's news of the passing of The Iron Sheik drew messages of condolences from individuals across the world of professional wrestling, including one we'd not heard from in some time: Bray Wyatt, who posted on Twitter for the first time in ... months to remember the former WWE Champion and Hall of Famer.

"We will miss you Bubba," Wyatt wrote.

It's the first time fans have seen a tweet from Wyatt since February. That's also the last time he was seen on WWE programming.

Wyatt returned to WWE amid much fanfare (and following weeks of mysterious vignettes and other clues alluding to his return) at the Extreme Rules event last October. However, despite fans' excitement about Wyatt's return, he wrestled only a handful of matches over the following months, and just one of them was broadcasted. That was his clash with L.A. Knight in the Mountain Dew Pitch Black match at the 2023 Royal Rumble event.

After vanquishing Knight, Wyatt moved on to a storyline with Bobby Lashley, which was apparently going to lead to a match at WrestleMania 39. However, those plans were dropped after Wyatt suddenly disappeared from WWE programming, the result of non-specified health issues. Whether Wyatt's heartfelt tweet is an indication that he's moving closer to a return to action remains to be seen.