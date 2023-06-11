Disco Inferno Expects Bidding War For Top AEW Star

MJF has made it public knowledge that his AEW contract will be up in January 2024, and the AEW World Champion has promised that there will be a bidding war for his signature. This is something Disco Inferno agreed with on the latest "Keepin' It 100" podcast.

"WWE is fishing for the big fish. They already got Cody [Rhodes]. This is like the second biggest fish: their champion, their best talker, the guy they literally invest more TV time than any other character on that show, pretty much," he said. "By talking about this so much, he put himself in a great spot because there is going to be a bidding war for this guy because he's the biggest fish in their pond. He's the one guy WWE probably wants to get in the promotional war."

While it is currently unclear whether WWE is interested in signing MJF, the former WCW star believes he would be a priority for the company. Konnan, who was also on the podcast, agreed that MJF is talented, but is less certain that WWE would be willing to spend big money and get involved in contract negotiations with "The Salt of The Earth."

Considering the fact that he is reportedly earning more than $1 million per year, it would take a big fee to pull him away from Tony Khan's company. However, MJF has openly teased the idea of jumping ship.

"They're doing monster business without him, so I don't think they'll get into a bidding war," Konnan said. "But, it's always appealing to take one of the top stars from another company, like they did with Cody."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Keepin' It 100" with a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.