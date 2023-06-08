Why Seth Rollins Says WWE World Heavyweight Title Is More Than A Work-Rate Belt

Seth "Freakin" Rollins defeated AJ Styles at Night of Champions to become the inaugural World Heavyweight Champion. The new belt was established in April 2023, with it now being an additional men's world title in WWE. Rollins — who successfully defended the gold against Damian Priest this past Monday night on "WWE Raw" — has spoken about the new championship and its introduction.

"I think just kind of calling it the work-rate title is a little bit underselling it," Rollins said on the "Mark Andrews: My Love Letter to Wrestling" podcast. "At the end of the day, the title exists because our roster is so chock-full of talent, right? There's just too much to have one champion that's not around very much. And so, I think the fact that we have so many worthy contenders, people that could hold this championship, I think that is the reason the title exists.

"If we had a weak roster and things weren't good and stuff wasn't hot, it'd be a different story. It might be fine just to have one champ who wasn't around and didn't want to make live events, but that's just not the case. We're selling out left and right. We're hot from here to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, Paris, France, Mexico City, it doesn't matter. We're just selling out left and right. We need to have a World Heavyweight Champion on the men's side to represent that level of competition. And so, I think we're going to put in the work to build this title to be as big as any championship in wrestling."

Bron Breakker challenged Rollins to defend the World Heavyweight Championship against him during past Tuesday night's episode of "WWE NXT."

