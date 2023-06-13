Seth Rollins On The Pressure Of His WWE Wrestlemania Match With Logan Paul

At WrestleMania 39, Logan Paul stepped into the ring for his third-ever WWE singles match. Having defeated The Miz but fallen to Roman Reigns in 2022, Seth "Freakin'" Rollins was next on his list. And while the task was certainly a tall one for "The Ultimate Influencer," plenty was resting on the shoulders of "The Visionary" as well. Stopping by "My Love Letter to Wrestling," Rollins talked about the pressures he faced during his match with the social media megastar, and whether or not he believes they ultimately delivered.

"It's a hundred percent different," Rollins said when asked about working with his relatively inexperienced counterpart. "Obviously, there's a lot more pressure on me to carry the weight of a match, carry the burden of a huge WrestleMania match." Rollins admitted that Paul brings many eyes to the product who normally wouldn't watch professional wrestling, and by doing so shines a brighter light on the industry as a whole. Therefore, the pressures that accompany the expectations of that moment are very real. So too, though, is the trust from WWE.

"There's a lot of pressure on you," Rollins continued. "The company is basically saying 'Here, we trust you to handle this and do this well.' And then you're in there with a guy who, like you said, has very little experience." That said, Rollins wanted to make one thing clear about his WrestleMania opponent. And, it had nothing to do with how he conducts himself outside the ring. "But, I'll say this about Logan ... He's a hard-working cat," he added. "He is a hustler. And I don't think you get to his level of success just kinda phoning it in."