Seth Rollins On The Pressure Of His WWE Wrestlemania Match With Logan Paul
At WrestleMania 39, Logan Paul stepped into the ring for his third-ever WWE singles match. Having defeated The Miz but fallen to Roman Reigns in 2022, Seth "Freakin'" Rollins was next on his list. And while the task was certainly a tall one for "The Ultimate Influencer," plenty was resting on the shoulders of "The Visionary" as well. Stopping by "My Love Letter to Wrestling," Rollins talked about the pressures he faced during his match with the social media megastar, and whether or not he believes they ultimately delivered.
"It's a hundred percent different," Rollins said when asked about working with his relatively inexperienced counterpart. "Obviously, there's a lot more pressure on me to carry the weight of a match, carry the burden of a huge WrestleMania match." Rollins admitted that Paul brings many eyes to the product who normally wouldn't watch professional wrestling, and by doing so shines a brighter light on the industry as a whole. Therefore, the pressures that accompany the expectations of that moment are very real. So too, though, is the trust from WWE.
"There's a lot of pressure on you," Rollins continued. "The company is basically saying 'Here, we trust you to handle this and do this well.' And then you're in there with a guy who, like you said, has very little experience." That said, Rollins wanted to make one thing clear about his WrestleMania opponent. And, it had nothing to do with how he conducts himself outside the ring. "But, I'll say this about Logan ... He's a hard-working cat," he added. "He is a hustler. And I don't think you get to his level of success just kinda phoning it in."
Logan Paul Lived up to the Hype
Of course, one can work as hard as Paul does and yet still fall short of the moment. But if you ask the WWE World Heavyweight Champion, he'll tell you that "The Maverick" delivered. Not only that, but his preparation was as big a reason for the success of the match as anything else. "He did everything that he needed to do to get himself as ready as someone in his position could be for a match like that," Rollins stated. "And I think, you saw the end result, you know?"
Rollins has had several WrestleMania matches over the years, with opponents ranging from Brock Lesnar and Cody Rhodes to Randy Orton and even WWE CCO Paul "Triple H" Levesque. So going into their match, "The Revolutionary" couldn't help but dig into the fact that Paul wasn't a wrestler; that he was an outsider the fans didn't need or want. At the end of the day, how did Paul measure up to that list of previous WrestleMania opponents? Quite well, as it turns out. Although, Rollins just couldn't help but praise himself once more in the process.
"It was one of those that's — it's on par with any of the other WrestleMania matches I've ever had," Rollins declared. "So, that's a testament to me and how fantastic I am. But also, it's a testament to him and how much hard work he put in."
