Jim Ross Names Two AEW Wrestlers He'd Like To See On TV More Often

From his commentary on TV to his comments off-screen, Jim Ross hasn't been shy with his feelings that Wardlow and Powerhouse Hobbs are future cornerstones of AEW. When asked at a recent K&S WrestleFest signing for the wrestlers he'd want to appear more often on AEW TV, Ross once again identified the pair as two stars he would like to "consistently see more of."

The launch of "AEW Collision" might provide that opportunity. Hobbs was mentioned prominently in the show's initial press release, suggesting he could be one of its main stars. For his part, Wardlow looks to be continuing his TNT Championship storyline with Christian Cage.

Ross went on to share his thoughts about the state of AEW's young core. He said he believes the company's lighter travel schedule means younger talent have plenty of opportunity to work on their game and improve.

"We've got a lot of guys who are really, really close to breaking through to the next level, which is great. They're learning and getting better. That's their obligation," he said. "They work a great schedule, they have a chance to work out, train, and take care of their bodies when they're off. They don't travel as much as other companies as a rule. So I like where we're headed as far as young guys are concerned."

In recent interviews, Ross has called Wardlow and Hobbs "foundation pieces" for AEW, saying that he's not only impressed by their athleticism and physiques but also the fact that they both frequently ask AEW's veterans and coaches for advice and feedback.