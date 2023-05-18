Powerhouse Hobbs Was Slated To Be One Of The Big Stars Of AEW Collision

Dave Meltzer reported on the Wrestling Observer Radio show this week that last he heard was that Powerhouse Hobbs was "supposed to be one of the stars" of AEW's new weekly show "Collision."

AEW officially announced its new weekly program on Wednesday morning, with the show slated to run on Saturdays. The show is heavily rumored to feature a returning CM Punk as its main star, and Meltzer noted that Hobbs and some other wrestlers' slated involvement in the show, like Samoa Joe and FTR, was due to their friendly relationship with the former AEW World Champion.