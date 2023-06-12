Mick Foley Believes WWE Ruined Former Talent As A Commentator

For every successful commentator in WWE, there are a number of cases that don't work out. Renee Paquette, for instance, doesn't believe the company puts new announcers in a position to succeed. Recently, WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley reiterated his disdain during a brief stint at the announcer's table, even though he believed he was good at it. And on an episode of "Foley Is Pod," "The Hardcore Legend" discussed one other commentator that he thinks was ruined once they came to WWE: his ECW One Night Stand broadcast partner, Joey Styles.

"I thought Joey was better before they messed with his head, honestly," Foley suggested. "I thought they're trying to take away the things that make Joey, Joey." Foley likened it to the ongoing NBA Finals and athletes in general who've spoken in the past about their ability to play with freedom. He agrees with the sentiment that if you're free to make mistakes, you have the ability to improve. Unfortunately with Styles, much like other announcers of the past, there was too much tinkering going on.

"You always play better when you're playing to win instead of playing not to lose," Foley continued. "And when they get in your head, make it clear that 'Yeah, we brought you in, but we want to change the things about you that you were most certain of.'" The main culprit of that, of course, is WWE Executive Chairman Vince McMahon. Even with someone like Jim Ross, who is widely regarded as one of the best to ever put on a headset, it can break you down. Foley believes that's what ultimately happened with Styles. "And now you have Mr. McMahon in your head. It can really be a difficult existence on an announcer."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Foley Is Pod" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.