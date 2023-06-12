Santos Escobar On What Prepared Him For His Wrestling Opportunities
Before debuting on "WWE NXT" in February 2020, Santos Escobar was already established in Mexico City, Mexico across both CMLL and Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide promotions. Fast forward to the present, and he appears to have found his footing on WWE's main roster as part of Legado del Fantasma and the recently revived Latino World Order. Appearing on "Out of Character with Ryan Satin," though, Escobar credited his time in Lucha Underground for helping him find more wrestling opportunities in the United States.
"Absolutely, yeah," he stated when asked if Lucha Underground provided him with more opportunities here. "That was a very important part of my life and my career."
Even more crucial was the time and development that went into his character. It wasn't an overnight process for Escobar, who in Lucha Underground portrayed the character King Cuerno. He spent nearly five years with the promotion before signing with WWE in August 2019.
Creating King Cuerno
"This was a character that we had to develop, you know, King Cuerno the hunter," he continued. "It helped me develop and grow my ability, my talent, my tools for our industry, for our business. And it also helped the United States of America – and why not? The WWE Universe also – learn who's this guy, where's he coming from, and create and generate questions about my work."
Escobar has yet to win any championship gold during his time on the main roster, but he is a former "NXT" Cruiserweight Champion. He's also come close on multiple occasions to earning a shot at WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER in the past. With the two superstars on separate brands nowadays, however, there's always the possibility of chasing after the United States Championship instead. That is if he fails to qualify for the men's Money in the Bank ladder match.
