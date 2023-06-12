Santos Escobar On What Prepared Him For His Wrestling Opportunities

Before debuting on "WWE NXT" in February 2020, Santos Escobar was already established in Mexico City, Mexico across both CMLL and Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide promotions. Fast forward to the present, and he appears to have found his footing on WWE's main roster as part of Legado del Fantasma and the recently revived Latino World Order. Appearing on "Out of Character with Ryan Satin," though, Escobar credited his time in Lucha Underground for helping him find more wrestling opportunities in the United States.

"Absolutely, yeah," he stated when asked if Lucha Underground provided him with more opportunities here. "That was a very important part of my life and my career."

Even more crucial was the time and development that went into his character. It wasn't an overnight process for Escobar, who in Lucha Underground portrayed the character King Cuerno. He spent nearly five years with the promotion before signing with WWE in August 2019.