Brutus Beefcake Credits Hulk Hogan With Creating Major Part Of His WWF Gimmick

Brutus "The Barber" Beefcake, whose real name is Edward Leslie, wrestled for nearly 40 years up until his final match in 2015. The hair-cutting, shears-wielding madman is happy to give Hulk Hogan his share of the credit for certain aspects of his pro wrestling career.

While appearing on the "Stories with Brisco and Bradshaw" podcast, the WWE Hall of Famer sounded his appreciation for Hogan's involvement in making his character what it was.

"Terry [Hogan] says, 'What if Brutus The Barber uses a sleeper hold like [Roddy] Piper?'" Leslie recalled. "He said, 'What if you use the sleeper hold, and everybody when you beat them with the sleeper hold, you get your scissors out and you cut their hair?'"

Leslie thought that might work, but he also realized he didn't quite have the sway to make such a decision. So, he and Hogan went to Vince McMahon with the idea, and it eventually became a reality.

"He had to go back to Vince and sell it to Vince," Leslie added. "And once he did, once he had sold it with Vince, then I was able to start trying to think creative — got new outfits, I had the scissors." Unfortunately for him, those tiny little scissors didn't quite cut it. As it turns out, he came up with the idea to use hedge clippers in order to play up the gimmick. Just like that, the character took off.

"We did the haircut thing," Leslie continued. "And every match, every TV match, everybody, I cut everybody's hair. And then that happened for the next six months. And, it got over. People are sick!"