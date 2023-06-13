Trinity Fatu On How Her Bond With Mercedes Mone Transcends Wrestling

While NJPW's Mercedes Mone and Impact Wrestling's Trinity Fatu have carved out successful careers in their own right, it's likely the two will always find themselves connected when their wrestling careers are discussed. Not only are the two close friends and former WWE Women's Tag Team Champions, but the duo also took a collective stand in May 2022, walking out of an episode of "WWE Raw" over creative disagreements, and seeking fortunes outside of the company.

In an appearance on "Sherri," Trinity was asked about the sisterhood between her and Mone, and whether the two leaned on each other while they were making the decision to branch out on their own.

"Absolutely," Trinity said. "It's very difficult sometimes to get out of your comfort zone, and she and I kind of experienced that together, being ... just the unknown. But having her to confide in, especially those times where it really did get hard, that's my sister for life. Our relationship goes beyond wrestling."

Mone and Trinity have been connected for much of their careers, forming the alliance Team B.A.D. with Tamina Snuka when Mone first joined the WWE main roster in 2015. That, along with their experiences together since, makes Trinity feel they have bonded in a way even beyond being just close co-workers.

"But just being together in the business over the years, working together, experiencing things together, even real life stuff, family ... We just experienced so much together. And I think it's very special when you find people like that in the business where it goes beyond the work. I love her. She's the GOAT, like, the greatest of all time," said Trinity.

