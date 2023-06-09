Update On Bryan Danielson's Reported Influence On Tony Khan & AEW Booking

Bryan Danielson has had a hand in AEW's creative department as of late, and according to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, he has become more important as of late in regards to that.

The American Dragon has been described as someone that has added good input into any conversation regarding AEW booking, and he has been having an influence on Tony Khan himself. When the two men are in a room together, Danielson has been pushing Khan to thank harder and improve upon his thinking as he tends to add even more enthusiasm to Khan regarding this area of the business.

The June 2 episode of "AEW Rampage" was an example of Danielson's creative abilities as he added to the overall outline of it being a Championship Friday show, and the fact that the episode was well received showcases the impact he has brought.