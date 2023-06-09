AEW Collision Ticket Sales Update Following CM Punk Announcement

"AEW Collision" ticket sales are reportedly struggling for multiple upcoming shows, but CM Punk's return has helped shift some units in Chicago, Illinois. According to the latest edition of the "Wrestling Observer Newsletter," the debut event, which will be held at the United Center on June 17, has shifted over 8,200 tickets. However, Punk's long-awaited return to action doesn't appear to have led to increased sales in other territories.

Per the report, Canadian wrestling fans haven't shown much interest in attending the country's upcoming "Collision" shows yet. At the time of publishing, Toronto had only sold 1,812 while Hamilton, Regina, and Calgary sat at 700, 1,346, and 3,425, respectively.

The reason for the lack of movement in certain regions remains unknown, but AEW programming isn't available in its entirety in some parts of the Great White North, so some wrestling fans might not be attuned to the product. Furthermore, the company is hosting several events in Canada starting this month, including AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2, and tickets to wrestling events can be pricey.

Meanwhile, Punk will headline the first "Collision" alongside AEW World Tag Team Champions Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler, marking his first match since last year's All Out pay-per-view. The trio is scheduled to face Jay White Juice Robinson, and Samoa Joe on the night. Furthermore, it's believed that Punk personally requested these opponents for his return match.

In addition to Punk's long-awaited comeback, "Collision" will reportedly welcome the returns of stars such as Miro, Andrade, and Thunder Rosa as well. There has also been talk of AEW having a hard brand split in the wake of the new show, but Tony Khan has yet to confirm these reports.