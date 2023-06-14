Paul Heyman Says The Future Of Wrestling Is More Stories Being Told Outside The Ring

Professional wrestling has undoubtedly changed as a sport and art over the decades, but the ways in which it will continue to change can seem a bit hazy looking forward. In a recent interview with "Tetragrammaton," Paul Heyman gave his insight on what the future of the industry could look like.

"The safe answer [...] is inclusive storylines. A transgender hero. A female that competes at the same level, with the same marketing behind her [...] that get a platform as lucrative and that carries as much opportunity on a global basis, as their male counterparts," Heyman said, "That's a very safe thing for me to say. And I wouldn't be wrong in saying that's a place we should go, could go, will go." Heyman also made clear that a woman getting that kind of platform in wrestling would need to be a homegrown talent, and not a pre-existing celebrity like Ronda Rousey for it to be a true change.