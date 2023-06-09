Jimmy Korderas On How Latest AEW Dynamite Episode Should Have Been Done Differently

Despite the fact that former WWE official Jimmy Korderas found this week's "AEW Dynamite" to be entertaining, he did take issue with the overall match placement and overall flow of the show.

"Entertaining show, lots of good stuff in-ring," he said during his latest "Reffin Rant." "It's just Orange Cassidy kicking off the show every week is getting kind of redundant as opposed to being fun. The women just before the main event that seems to be an every week thing."

Cassidy defended his AEW International Championship against Swerve Strickland in the first match of the night, and that has become the regular spot for his title bouts as champion. However, Korderas also had issues with Tony Khan opting for Ricky Starks vs. Jay White in the main event slot.

"That main event match which was a good match, don't get me wrong," he said. "But it didn't feel like it was in the right place. Maybe that MJF and Adam Cole promo exchange in the middle should have been saved for last because that was a big deal."

Cole and MJF had a lengthy verbal exchange where the former made it clear he wants a shot at the AEW World Championship. But the main event did score White a major victory just weeks before he is set to compete in the main event of the "AEW Collision" debut episode.

