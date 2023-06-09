Video: Latest AEW Fight Forever Trailer Shows Tag Teams In Action

After years of waiting, the release date for "AEW Fight Forever" is quickly approaching, and that means marketing for the game is ramping up. AEW released a new trailer for the game today, showing off tag team gameplay.

Tag teams featured in the trailer include the Young Bucks, the Best Friends, the Lucha Bros, and Brodie Lee and John Silver of The Dark Order. Previously revealed stars such as Chris Jericho, Tay Melo, and Bryan Danielson can also be seen. While a number of stars have been announced, the full roster for "AEW Fight Forever" has yet to be revealed.

The gameplay shown in the trailer puts an emphasis on double-team moves, such as Matt and Nick Jackson's dual superkicks. Additionally, the end of the trailer shows Trent Barretta suplexing Dustin Rhodes into the LCD screen at the top of the ramp, seemingly breaking the screen.

In addition to exhibition matches, "AEW Fight Forever" will feature a career mode and a number of different minigames. Players will be able to choose a wide assortment of different match types as well, such as an Exploding Barbed Wire Deathmatch, the Casino Battle Royale, or an Unsanctioned Lights Out match.

"AEW Fight Forever" comes out on Playstation 5, Xbox consoles, Nintendo Switch, and PC on June 29. Recent AEW Games livestreams on Wednesday afternoons have featured Evil Uno providing a closer look at different aspects of the game, and it seems those streams will continue in the weeks leading up to the release. These streams will provide curious fans with a better look at what they can expect when "Fight Forever" launches.