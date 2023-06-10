Billy Gunn Says CM Punk's Return Is A Good Thing For AEW

Whether you're a professional wrestling fan who's for or against him, CM Punk is coming back to AEW when the promotion's new Saturday show, "AEW Collision," debuts on June 17. That said, count "Daddy Ass" Billy Gunn among the supporters. Appearing on "WrestleBinge" by Sportskeeda, Gunn explained why he thinks Punk returning is a positive for AEW.

"Some people are gonna think it's negative," Gunn said. "I think it's a positive thing, I really do. Because he is still — no matter what goes on behind the scenes — he's still got it, right? He's still the guy."

Gunn cited Punk's drawing power as another reason why his return can only help AEW going forward. Perhaps in an effort to capitalize on that drawing power, AEW CEO Tony Khan announced this week that Punk will headline the debut episode of "Collision" on June 17, teaming with FTR to battle "Switchblade" Jay White, Juice Robinson, and Samoa Joe. And while there are many voices out there who believe Punk is too controversial to keep around, Gunn doesn't share that sentiment.

"I don't feel he's as toxic as everybody thinks he is," he said. "But then again, I'm an old person and I don't really care about all that other stuff. All I care about is what can he do for the company."

Punk hasn't been seen in AEW since All Out last September when, after defeating Jon Moxley to become the AEW World Champion for a second time, he went off on multiple wrestlers in the post-show press conference and reportedly got into a physical altercation backstage. At the end of the day, though, Gunn stressed that business is business. They want to put on the best show they can for themselves and everybody watching. Only time will tell if allowing Punk to return to the fold was indeed the correct decision for AEW.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Sportskeeda with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.