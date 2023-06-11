Backstage Update On Future Of WWE Streamlining Titles

WWE has made several changes to its championships recently, and a new report suggests that the trend will continue as the company attempts to straighten out some of the remaining complications caused by the 2023 WWE Draft.

According to Fightful Select, the decision to present Asuka with a WWE Women's Championship in place of the (now retired) "Raw" Women's Championship came in an effort to rectify the situation caused by the Draft, which saw the "Raw" and "SmackDown" Women's Championships shifting brands. To evade a title swap, WWE opted to return the title's name to the original one it held in 2016, and in addition, the belt itself was re-designed to look similar to the new Undisputed WWE Universal Championship recently given to Roman Reigns.

With Asuka's title now altered, it appears that "SmackDown" Women's Champion Rhea Ripley — who was assigned to the "Raw" brand – will be next in line for a title adjustment as she is due to see a change in either its name or appearance (or possibly even both).

One other glaring implication of the WWE Draft was the fact that both the "NXT" Women's Tag Team Championship and WWE Women's Tag Team Championships were both now on the main roster. The tie-ups surrounding these championships will soon be amended as WWE hosts a unification match on the June 23 episode of "SmackDown." After the titles are merged, Fightful reports that the Women's Tag Team titles will revert back to their original plan, which will allow them to float between "Raw," "SmackDown," and when needed, they can appear on "NXT."