Roman Reigns Defending Undisputed WWE Universal Title On Night Of AEW Collision Debut

The debut of "AEW Collision" will take place this Saturday at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois. At the same time, WWE will be holding a non-televised event at the Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati, Ohio, with Roman Reigns booked to defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Rey Mysterio. Notably, it will be the first time "The Tribal Chief" has defended the gold since defeating 2023 men's Royal Rumble winner Cody Rhodes on the second night of WrestleMania 39.

The last time Reigns performed and defended the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship on a house show was back in February at the Coca-Cola Coliseum in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. That night, The Bloodline leader overcame Sami Zayn. Reigns signed a new deal with WWE last year, which sees him work fewer dates with the Stamford-based promotion, with his house show appearances now extremely limited.

While Reigns defends the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in Cincinnati, CM Punk will be returning to Tony Khan's promotion on "Collision" for the first time since the All Out pay-per-view last September. The two-time AEW World Champion is penciled in for a match on this Saturday night's debut broadcast in his hometown, teaming up with reigning AEW World Tag Team Champions Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler against current ROH World Television Champion Samoa Joe and Bullet Club Gold's Jay White and Juice Robinson.

Reigning AEW World Champion MJF, current AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy, and the holders of the AEW World Trios Championship Malakai Black, Buddy Matthews, and Brody King could also appear on the inaugural Saturday show after being featured on the official "Collision" poster.