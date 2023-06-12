Why Veteran Wrestling Official Mike Chioda Is Excited For AEW Collision

The excitement is palpable for this week's debut of "AEW Collision" and the accompanying return of CM Punk. And while there has been a healthy amount of skepticism about Tony Khan being able to make a third AEW weekly show work on Saturday nights, there are just as many hopeful about all the possibilities that come from another successful AEW show. Among them is former WWE referee Mike Chioda, who revealed on the latest "Monday Mailbag" podcast that he cannot wait for the show to get started.

"It's awesome," Chioda said. "I think it's great. I love it. "

While Chioda is looking forward to seeing returning AEW talents like Punk, Miro, and Andrade El Idolo, his excitement regarding "Collision" has less to do with who will be showcased and what "Collision" potentially represents: an opportunity to help the promotion get even bigger.

"It expands it," Chioda said. "It's going to be a lot of wrestling in one week. It's going to expand everything. Certain shows are in all these different countries and everything like that. Some countries will get this show, maybe they'll get them all. But that's just going to expand AEW, that's all that's going to be ... I love it. I can't wait for the show."

