AEW's Anthony Bowens Wants To Make Wrestling More Inclusive

Alongside Acclaimed partner Max Caster, Anthony Bowens has become one of the most popular homegrown AEW stars since the promotion began, known for popularizing scissoring and winning the AEW World Tag Team titles with Caster back at "AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam" last September. But for Bowens, who is openly gay, success in wrestling is less about titles and more about showing that wrestling is a safe place for everyone.

In an interview with "Nerds and Beyond," Bowens talked about wanting to represent AEW "in all assets of entertainment," hoping to help the product grow and show how inclusive and diverse the promotion is. In doing so, Bowens is hoping to help spearhead AEW, and other wrestling promotions, into telling more LGBTQ+ stories on TV and moving them away from how previous storylines of that nature were presented.

"I think companies should be working towards better," Bowens said. "For me, I'd want to present it the right way, considering how things were presented in the past, which was presented terribly. So I'm actively trying to figure out what would be a good story to tell; what would be the right way to go.

"Because, again, if we are going to do it the right way, we've got to make sure that we are doing it the right way. It will be under a microscope because people want to see how this goes, how it plays out, how the story's written. So there's a delicacy to it too. It hasn't really been done correctly before. So that's something that I would like to probably do in the future."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Nerds and Beyond" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription