Matt Hardy On Video Of Jeff & Airport Autograph Seekers: 'Not Appropriate Or Cool'

Every fandom typically involves a sense of entitlement, and professional wrestling fandom is no exception — especially when it comes to hunting for autographs. The latest target: Jeff Hardy, who, when recently approached at an airport by a fan, agreed to sign something for him. The fan proceeded to ask Jeff to sign print after print, which he did without batting an eye. Monday afternoon, Matt Hardy took to Twitter to address the occurrence, accusing the people in question of taking advantage of Jeff's kindness.

"Jeff doesn't actively look at anything on Twitter unless he has something to post, so I'm gonna address this," the tweet began. "This is [definitely] taking advantage of Jeff's kindness."

Jeff doesn't actively look at anything on Twitter unless he has something to post, so I'm gonna address this. This is def taking advantage of Jeff's kindness. If you see a wrestler in an airport & ask for an autograph or 2, that's acceptable. This isn't. Not appropriate or cool. https://t.co/RRG0eEgwHK — MATT HARDY (@MATTHARDYBRAND) June 12, 2023

Hunting for autographs, particularly at airports or even hotels, is nothing new. That said, the practice has come under increased scrutiny in recent months following highly-publicized interactions with the likes of Rey Mysterio and Rhea Ripley. Mysterio eventually stopped signing entirely, while Ripley stated that she'll ultimately only sign personal photos going forward. Wrestlers are typically too nice to walk away from these situations, but Mysterio and Ripley deciding to implement a cut-off drew the ire of fans who expect them to sign everything they have on hand. WWE superstars have now begun to cut back on signing in public in general.

Count Matt Hardy among those who believe having a cut-off point is more than reasonable. While he understands that being approached for autographs comes with the territory, there still has to be a level of respect between the parties involved.

"If you see a wrestler in an airport & ask for an autograph or [two], that's acceptable," Hardy added. "This isn't. Not appropriate or cool."