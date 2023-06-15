Rocky Romero On 2023 Forbidden Door Expectations, Hardest Part Of AEW & NJPW Event

Rocky Romero has played a key part in the partnership between AEW and NJPW and feels the quality of the upcoming AEW X NJPW Forbidden Door event is going to be excellent because of the talent involved on both sides.

However, with that builds a certain level of expectation amongst fans. But, Romero said on the "Under The Ring" podcast that he's confident the event will go well.

"Obviously, Forbidden Door last year was a box office hit, and this year going into it, the arena is already sold out in Toronto, and I'm sure the PPV numbers are going to be just as good as last year," he said. "I think there obviously is something there for the future, and if more companies could come together and do these types of events and bring together talent to wrestle each other."

While the idea of throwing a show like this together might seem easy on paper due to the talent available, that's not the case. Romero knows first-hand how difficult creating these collaborations can be as he is the middle man organizing things. Both AEW and NJPW had big events recently to focus on, with Double Or Nothing and Dominion respectively, which made scheduling one of the hardest parts of putting together AEW X NJPW Forbidden Door.

"I think the hardest part is two big companies like this, who have a really regular schedule, it's hard to try to schedule everybody in when we need to," he explained. "Now it's just like getting everybody acclimated to having these three or four weeks where we need to build the PPV."

This year's AEW X NJPW Forbidden Door will be held on June 25 at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Under The Ring" with a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.