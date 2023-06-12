Rocky Romero Elaborates On Role In Making AEW X NJPW Forbidden Door Happen

AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door is just a few weeks away, and anticipation is building with just two matches announced. Appearing on "Under the Ring," NJPW star Rocky Romero explained how a conversation with AEW co-owner Tony Khan led to the creation of the event.

"It all started out with a text that I sent Tony," Romero said. "I think I was traveling or something. I kept thinking, like, 'Man, I think it would be cool if we tried to do something, and I think that we could pull it off,' you know? So I sent a text to Tony [asking], 'Do you think that we could pull off a ... supershow type of thing?' And he said, 'Yeah, I would love to,' and immediately started sending me back ideas for matches and stuff." Romero said that he quickly felt like it would be possible for them to make the show happen. From there, Romero went back to NJPW officials and pitched them on the idea.

"They had some great ideas obviously," Romero continued. "So we all kind of sat down and we were like, 'Okay, I think we can do this. Let's see if we can iron it out, where the lawyers are able to pull it together.' And here we are — it was a very successful show, and we're doing number two."