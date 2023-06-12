Rocky Romero Elaborates On Role In Making AEW X NJPW Forbidden Door Happen
AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door is just a few weeks away, and anticipation is building with just two matches announced. Appearing on "Under the Ring," NJPW star Rocky Romero explained how a conversation with AEW co-owner Tony Khan led to the creation of the event.
"It all started out with a text that I sent Tony," Romero said. "I think I was traveling or something. I kept thinking, like, 'Man, I think it would be cool if we tried to do something, and I think that we could pull it off,' you know? So I sent a text to Tony [asking], 'Do you think that we could pull off a ... supershow type of thing?' And he said, 'Yeah, I would love to,' and immediately started sending me back ideas for matches and stuff." Romero said that he quickly felt like it would be possible for them to make the show happen. From there, Romero went back to NJPW officials and pitched them on the idea.
"They had some great ideas obviously," Romero continued. "So we all kind of sat down and we were like, 'Okay, I think we can do this. Let's see if we can iron it out, where the lawyers are able to pull it together.' And here we are — it was a very successful show, and we're doing number two."
The Future of Forbidden Door
The NJPW star also teased the expectation of a third Forbidden Door event in the future. While nothing is guaranteed unless demand for the event proves to continue in the years ahead, Romero seems confident Forbidden Door will return.
"It's early, but I would say there's definitely going to be a number three, I would think," Romero stated. "I feel as long as it stays successful, and there [are] matches that people want to see, and the collaboration between [the] two companies, I think that it's just a money idea."
This year's Forbidden Door will see Will Ospreay challenge Kenny Omega for the IWGP United States Championship in a rematch from this year's Wrestle Kingdom. Additionally, Kazuchika Okada will take on Bryan Danielson in what has been oft-described as a dream match. While it's far from being confirmed, it's rumored that a match between CM Punk and KENTA could be in the works as well. With plenty of the event card left to fill, fans should expect more matches to be announced in the coming days.