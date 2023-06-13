Chelsea Green & Sonya Deville Have Backstage Run-In With Katana Chance & Kayden Carter

The women's tag team division in WWE continues to gain prominence. A week after their main roster debut, Katana Chance and Kayden Carter set their sights on Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler's titles in a WWE Digital Exclusive segment, only for them to be mocked by Sonya Deville and Chelsea Green, who argued that they were the rightful team in line to challenge for the Women's Tag Team Championship.

In typical Chelsea fashion, the "Karen" of WWE cried foul when she overheard Chance and Carter discussing their excitement for the upcoming Money in the Bank premium live event.

"Did the walking highlighter just say they were going to get a tag team title opportunity?" Green asked Deville as they encountered Chance and Carter backstage.

Deville proceeded to congratulate the recent "WWE NXT" call-ups for "making a big splash" in their debut against Rousey and Baszler, before making it clear that she and Green "always will be first in line" until they clinch championship gold.

Carter and Chance seemed the least bit intimidated by Deville's threats, telling their potential rivals to stop ruining their fun. "When you're done with your little pity party, you can catch us at the afterparty," Chance said, as she and Carter prepared to celebrate into the night.

EXCLUSIVE: The loud music and partying coming from @Katana_WWE and @wwekayden's locker room ignites the ire of @ImChelseaGreen and @SonyaDevilleWWE, who vow to lodge an official complaint.#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/NqWNqEnT2m — WWE (@WWE) June 13, 2023

While WWE has yet to announce the next challengers for Rousey and Baszler, all signs are pointing to a title defense for the champions at Money in the Bank, seeing as "The Baddest Woman on the Planet" is advertised to wrestle at the London event. Besides the aforementioned teams, others such as Damage CTRL, Candice LeRae and Michin, Raquel Rodriguez and Shotzi, Trish Stratus and Zoey Stark, and Natalya and Tegan Nox could also be built up as potential opponents for the new champions, who are admittedly determined to re-build the tag division from the ground up.