Bronson Reed Has Words For Shinsuke Nakamura, Ricochet, And The WWE Raw Locker Room

Bronson Reed continues to put the "WWE Raw" roster on notice. A week after he viciously attacked Ricochet and Shinsuke Nakamura in the backstage area, Reed dominated Ricochet in a singles bout and seemed to be on the verge of victory when he set up "The One and Only" for his top rope Tsunami. Just then, Nakamura nailed Reed in the head, causing the referees to call for the bell.

After the match, an argument ensued between Ricochet and Nakamura, which gave Reed the perfect opportunity to seize the moment and decimate his two rivals. However, just as the behemoth prepared to do the inevitable, Ricochet and Nakamura put their differences aside and delivered some tandem offense, including an impressive double-team superplex that drew a loud pop from fans in Wichita, Kansas.

The segment went off the air with Ricohet and Nakamura gazing intensely at one another, possibly signaling the start of a new friendship. Some fans on social media believe Nakamura could replace the injured Braun Strowman as Ricochet's new tag team partner. Reed, for one, is the least bit bothered by the possible alliance, as evidenced by his post-show comments.

"I'm not concerned of Ricochet — beat him twice," Reed said in a backstage interview. "I'm not concerned about Shinsuke. Heck, I'm not concerned with anyone backstage, because this bulls-eye on my back is the biggest one backstage, and everyone knows you can't go one-on-one with Bronson Reed. You stand in my way, I mow you down."

WWE has confirmed that Reed will get his rematch against Nakamura on next week's "WWE Raw." The match has been building up ever since he lost to "The King of Strong Style" in a Money in the Bank qualifier on May 29. Since that loss, Reed has seemingly taken out his frustrations on Nakamura and Ricochet, who have refused to be bullied by the self-proclaimed "Mr. Nice Guy."