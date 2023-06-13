Photos: Detailed Look At Rhea Ripley's New WWE Women's World Championship

After Asuka was given a brand new title on "WWE SmackDown" last week, on "WWE Raw," it was Rhea Ripley's turn, as the company unveiled the new WWE Women's World Championship. The Judgment Day star handed over the old "SmackDown" Women's Championship as Adam Pearce presented her the new gold, which has the same design as the men's title currently being held by Seth Rollins.

A closer look at the BRAND NEW WWE Womenâ€™s World Championship (via WWE Shop): (Use my link to go through and buy for those looking too on WWE Shop: https://t.co/ievCJFmnVT) pic.twitter.com/nn0iI9AvGb — Wrestle Ops (@WrestleOps) June 13, 2023

As can be seen in the photos above, the difference between this title and the men's version is the strap itself, with the leather on the WWE Women's World Championship being white, meanwhile, the title that Rollins holds is black. This is similar to the new title that Asuka was given, with WWE pushing white straps for both of the women's titles. As is the case with the majority of the designs now, the WWE logo is prominent in the middle, and Ripley has her own unique title plates on the sides to showcase that she is the champion. For those who are impressed by the new title, it is already available to pre-order on WWEShop.com.

Unlike Asuka's title presentation last Friday, this segment didn't lead to Ripley getting a new challenger. Instead, it was used to set up a match between Cody Rhodes and Dominik Mysterio at the Money in the Bank premium live event. Meanwhile, when it comes to "Mami" herself, she is currently without a number one contender, with no women having stepped up to stake a claim for the new title.