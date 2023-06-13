SANADA's Forbidden Door 2023 Match Rumored To Be Revealed On AEW Dynamite

The second edition of AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door takes place in a few short weeks from Toronto, Canada, and so far the card is only two matches deep. Only Kazuchika Okada vs. Bryan Danielson and Kenny Omega defending the IWGP United States Title against Will Ospreay have been made official thus far. However, with more matches surely on tap, one of them is bound to involve IWGP World Heavyweight Champion SANADA.

On the latest "Wrestling Observer Radio," it was pointed out that, during the cross-promotional All Together Again, NJPW's commentary team hinted at SANADA's presence this Wednesday on "AEW Dynamite" — whether via video or in person. Chris Charlton stated that SANADA had an idea regarding Forbidden Door and that this week's AEW broadcast was one to watch for.

Chris Charlton said on the All Together Show that SANADA has something in mind regarding Forbidden Door He added that we should keep an eye on Dynamite next week! pic.twitter.com/N8hpg1Ow4Q — Peps #MaikaStyle🍧 (@P__Wrestling) June 9, 2023

The leader of the Just Five Guys stable, SANADA took the next step in his NJPW ascension this April after years in the midcard when he defeated Kazuchika Okada to win the IWGP World Heavyweight Title at Sakura Genesis. And while several top AEW stars might be looking for the opportunity to challenge for the prestigious title, there is also the chance that we wind up with a champion vs. champion bout with SANADA facing MJF.