WWE Seemingly Files For New NXT Trademark

The days of old, the days of gold, the days of '49 will soon be revived on "WWE NXT," according to a new trademark filing. According to USPTO.report, a third-party site that tracks filings with the United States Patent & Trademark Office, WWE has filed a trademark for "NXT GOLD RUSH" which is intended to cover "the categories of a show about professional wrestling," as well as the usual parameters for broadcasting and promoting such a show. It appears that "Gold Rush" will be a new program, or at the very least a premium live event.

The trademark has yet to be approved. According to the site, it was filed on June 9, and as of today is currently processing and awaiting an examining attorney to look it over. The filing follows a series of other WWE trademarks that were filed in quick succession, including "Meta-Four" for Noam Dar's new faction in "NXT," as well as the ring names for Candice LeRae and Tegan Nox, which had expired in December.

WWE held a Gold Rush tournament in 2005, won by then-Money In The Bank briefcase holder Edge, but there is no indication whether the trademark is intended to revive that concept. "NXT"'s next Premium Live Event is already scheduled for July 30, when the brand holds The Great American Bash in Cedar Park, Texas's HEB Center, though no matches have been announced, so it is possible for a Gold Rush tournament will determine some of the contenders for said show.