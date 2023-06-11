WWE Files Trademark For 'Meta-Four'

As WWE's "NXT" brand continues to evolve, new acts have begun taking center stage on the Tuesday night show. Of these new stars, Heritage Cup holder Noam Dar had been making a massive impact, aligning himself with Oro Mensah, Jakara Jackson, and Lash Legend to create a new faction called The Meta-Four in recent weeks.

Fans of this new group will be happy to know that it seems the alliance is here to stay. On June 6, the USPTO (United States Patent and Trademark Office) records show that WWE has filed a trademark for the phrase "Meta-Four" for general entertainment purposes. The filing description reads similar to many other trademarked terms in the world of wrestling and could indicate that Dar's group is set to stay around long-term.

Following the closure of NXT UK last summer, Noam Dar remained off WWE television until resurfacing in "NXT" proper last April. The prideful "NXT UK" Heritage Cup Champion brought the prize with him to the United States, reestablishing it as simply the "NXT" Heritage Cup and successfully defending it for the first time stateside at "NXT" Battleground against Dragon Lee, a match the Cup holder won with the help of his new faction.

As for his fellow stablemates, Jakara Jackson, Oro Mensah, and Lash Legend have all been regulars on "NXT Level Up" in recent months. Considering Dar's status as a young pro wrestling veteran, he could prove beneficial for his less experienced counterparts. While Mensah has a similarly long track record to Dar as an 11-year pro, both Jackson and Legend made their wrestling debuts within the last two years and have trained solely at the WWE Performance Center.