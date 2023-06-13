Tony Khan On Potential AEW Roster Split: 'I Haven't Drawn Any Hard Lines'

Ever since word first leaked of the upcoming "AEW Collision," rumors and reports have been flying about a potential brand split across the AEW roster, with some talent being featured on "Collision" and others on "AEW Dynamite," "AEW Rampage," and perhaps Ring of Honor. The supposed facts of the matter have been as malleable as AEW's reported backstage plans for the idea, but in an interview with "Barstool Rasslin'"'s Brandon Walker, AEW CEO Tony Khan finally gave something resembling a firm answer.

"I am going to feature certain talent on certain shows," Khan said, parroting the usual talking points about "AEW Collision" and its rumored roster, "but I haven't drawn any hard lines or locked us into any kind of a split of a roster."

Khan believes that the two shows will be an opportunity for AEW to showcase "certain wrestlers" and "certain stories," seemingly suggesting the audience will be left in suspense over which wrestlers and stories will appear on which show any given week. He also cited the upcoming Forbidden Door 2 as a showcase for AEW as a united force against the stars of NJPW.

"The champions of AEW will be the champions on every show, and frankly, every promotion in the world," Khan said. "We're not shy about the AEW wrestlers going out and taking on the top stars and top competition from other companies."

"Collision" is set to premiere on June 17 and will feature the return of the divisive CM Punk, as well as the equally divisive Thunder Rosa and former AEW TNT Champion Miro. There's been speculation that one of the purposes of "Collision" is to separate these talents from the rest of the locker room, but Khan sounds optimistic that he can make the floating nature of the split work.

