Dax Harwood On Quality Of FTR's AEW Merchandise: 'Because I F***ing Love Wrestling'

All Elite Wrestling's online shop offers a wide variety of shirts and other merchandise for fans, providing a way for people to support their favorite wrestlers in style. However, some fans feel that one act's merchandise stands above the rest, and it's that of AEW World Tag Team Champions FTR. Dax Harwood responded to a fan on Twitter discussing their merch, sharing some details that point to a reason why their products stand out from many other AEW stars.

"Because I'm hands on with the shirts and merch," Harwood said, responding to a fan saying FTR had "all the good shirts" and wondering why. "I pay for all of the outside art that is done and get the artists their money. Because I f***ing love wrestling."

The exchange came in response to Harwood posting a limited-edition shirt for this weekend's "AEW Collision" debut. Harwood and his partner, Cash Wheeler, will team up with CM Punk, and the shirt design mashes together FTR's aesthetic with Punk's. The trio is set to take on Samoa Joe, "Switchblade" Jay White, and Juice Robinson in the "Collision" main event on Saturday.

Harwood and Wheeler currently hold the AEW World Tag Team Championship after defeating Austin and Colten Gunn on the April 5 edition of "AEW Dynamite." Apart from a rematch against The Gunns at a live event, FTR has only defended the tag title once — against Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett at Double or Nothing last month.