Tyson Kidd On How WWE Wrestlers Are Bonded By Injuries

Injuries are commonplace in professional wrestling, but only an unlucky few sustain serious neck injuries during their career. However, Tyson Kidd revealed to "McGuire On Wrestling" that those who are unfortunate enough to deal with that end up becoming bonded. Kidd suffered his career-ending injury in 2015 following a botched Muscle Buster from Samoa Joe, which led to him receiving plenty of support from other wrestlers who had been in similar positions over the years. That outpouring of support is something shared with anyone in this position, a heartwarming reality that Big E confirmed as well.

"When you enter that very exclusive club we kind of all come together," Kidd said. "When I got hurt one of the first people to reach out was Edge and we had a great talk and another guy and he's become, I would consider him a friend, is Steve Austin. These are people that reached out when I hurt my neck."

Kidd admitted that he has empathy for anybody who deals with an injury, after all, it isn't just neck problems that cause major problems for wrestlers. However, because of his own history, Kidd confessed that any neck injury hits closer to home for him. That is something that Braun Strowman is currently dealing with, as he recently revealed he has undergone a level one fusion on his C4 and C5 vertebrae, becoming the latest inductee into this exclusive club that people hope to not join. "I am actually going to text Braun [Strowman] and just see how he's doing," Kidd said.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "McGuire On Wrestling" with a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.