Road Dogg On The Allure & Importance Of WWE's Money In The Bank PLE

"Is this individual [someone] who you literally trust with the next year of television?" he asked. "You want this Money in the Bank person to play a proper and important role in the year-long creative of a champion having to look over his shoulder. That guy is not chosen lightly, so it means a world of good for that guy. Ribbingly, he'll probably have to carry the briefcase on airplanes and stuff, but for real it's like a real shot in the arm creatively for an individual."

With the men's match already set and the women's match still taking shape, it will be interesting to see who walks out of the highly anticipated event at The O2 Arena in London, England as Mr. and Ms. Money in the Bank on July 1. But no matter who wins, it will certainly be exciting to see who is ready to rise to the occasion of being a top star courtesy of this potential golden ticket to success.

