Road Dogg On The Allure & Importance Of WWE's Money In The Bank PLE
Since the concept was introduced at Wrestlemania 21 in 2005, the Money in the Bank briefcase has played a major role in the careers of many wrestlers. The contract for a title opportunity has propelled stars to the upper echelon of WWE and created unforgettable moments for people like Big E, The Miz, Carmella, and Brock Lesnar. Even John Cena had his hands on the coveted prize, but he became one of the few people to win the case and not become a champion because of it.
With this year's event coming up in a few weeks, WWE Senior Vice President of Live Events Brian "Road Dogg" James weighed in about what the accolade means. On the latest installment of "Oh...You Didn't Know," the D-O-Double G gave some insight into what winning the Money in the Bank match can do for a competitor from a creative standpoint. Basically, James says it ensures that the winner will be a major presence on WWE programming if they "can carry the weight of the briefcase."
Carrying The Briefcase
"Is this individual [someone] who you literally trust with the next year of television?" he asked. "You want this Money in the Bank person to play a proper and important role in the year-long creative of a champion having to look over his shoulder. That guy is not chosen lightly, so it means a world of good for that guy. Ribbingly, he'll probably have to carry the briefcase on airplanes and stuff, but for real it's like a real shot in the arm creatively for an individual."
With the men's match already set and the women's match still taking shape, it will be interesting to see who walks out of the highly anticipated event at The O2 Arena in London, England as Mr. and Ms. Money in the Bank on July 1. But no matter who wins, it will certainly be exciting to see who is ready to rise to the occasion of being a top star courtesy of this potential golden ticket to success.
