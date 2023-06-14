Zelina Vega Vs. IYO SKY Set For Friday Night's WWE SmackDown

With Money In The Bank rapidly approaching, everyone in the WWE women's division is vying for the chance to win a contract that entitles them to a championship match whenever they want within the calendar year. Becky Lynch, Zoey Stark, Bayley, IYO SKY, and Zelina Vega have earned their spots so far, leaving only one coveted vacancy. But before we find out who qualifies as the sixth and final entrant in the high-stakes ladder match, two of the competitors will face off on "Smackdown" this Friday night.

According to WWE.com, it will be faction warfare on the blue brand as Vega of the Latino World Order takes on Damage CTRL's SKY. Aside from battle royals, this marks the first time that these women will face off in a WWE ring. For such a grand occasion, the chances are good that the "Genius of the Sky" and "La Muñeca" will both be bringing their A games to Lexington, Kentucky this week.

But more importantly, since they have never met in a one-on-one contest before, these Superstars are getting a valuable opportunity to study and expose their opponent's weaknesses. With such vital information at their disposal, it will only enhance their chances when WWE enters The O2 Arena in London, England for the highly anticipated premium live event on July 1.

Although, since Legado del Fantasma, Rey Mysterio, and Bayley will likely be at ringside to support their stablemates in the ring, could interference cause this first-time meeting to be cut short and unfruitful as a scouting mission? Time will tell when "Smackdown" airs this Friday night.