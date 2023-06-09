IYO SKY Qualifies For MITB Ladder Match On WWE SmackDown, Gives Damage CTRL Advantage

After defeating Shotzi Blackheart on "WWE SmackDown," IYO SKY has officially taken her place in the 2023 women's Money in the Bank ladder match. This will be the Genius of the Sky's first time in the match, but she won't be fending entirely for herself come July 1. Earlier tonight, her Damage CTRL stablemate Bayley also qualified to be in the match. SKY and Bayley join a field including Zelina Vega, Becky Lynch, and Zoey Stark with one more woman to come.

While SKY will have possible support in the match from Bayley, she also has some history with Stark from "WWE Raw." SKY and Stark previously held the NXT Women's Tag Team Championships together, and actually lost the titles to Toxic Attraction in a ladder match back in 2021.

SKY and Bayley being in the match together could also lead to the implosion of Damage CTRL. A breakup of the group has been teased since SKY faced off with Bianca Belair for the Raw Women's Champion at Backlash in May. Currently, a third of the group is missing with Dakota Kai having recently been taken off of TV due to an ACL tear.