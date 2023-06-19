Road Dogg On How New WWE Titles Reflect Triple H's Penchant For Tradition

Few men know and revere professional wrestling's history like Triple H, his longtime D-Generation X stablemate Road Dogg believes. The former WWE Champion-turned-executive's recent introduction of three new throwback titles on "WWE Raw" and "WWE SmackDown" proves just that, Road Dogg claimed on a recent episode of his "Oh, You Didn't Know?" podcast.

"Hunter has always been a traditionalist," he said. "From his training with Kowalski to his mentoring by Flair -– everything he's done has been with respect to tradition in this industry."

In recent months, Triple H, aka Paul Levesque, ushered in a new era by unveiling the new WWE World Heavyweight Championship and the new WWE Women's World Championship on "Raw." Last week on "SmackDown," world champion Asuka received another new title: the WWE Women's Championship. The names and looks of the titles immediately caught the eye of Road Dogg, aka Brian James, who credited them to Triple H's penchant for history.

"It's all intriguing to me," he said. "I love the new titles. They're huge. They're beautiful, but yet they're big and plain too, and I think that's the traditional look. We all went the way of the big eagle and the big spinner and the big this and the big that. But I think these go back to what a championship kind of looks like."

As Road Dogg pointed out, it's currently unclear how the titles currently rank in importance. Is Rhea Ripley's championship more coveted than Asuka's, or vice versa? Is Seth Rollins' new world title equal to Roman Reigns' Undisputed WWE Universal Championship? Or, as Road Dogg asked, "Is Roman Reigns still undisputed?"

"I think things like that are gonna come out," he said. "And it's really intriguing to me, not as an inside-the-circle guy, but as a viewer and as a fan."