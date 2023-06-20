Cameron Grimes Opens Up About His Lengthy Absence From WWE Programming

Cameron Grimes has found himself back on television lately, having recently been drafted to "WWE SmackDown." He's responded by picking up a seven-second victory over Baron Corbin during his "SmackDown" debut, before needing just over two minutes to defeat Hit Row's Ashante Adonis one week later. Yet from November 2022 until his main roster emergence in May, Grimes had been absent from WWE programming. He addressed this on "Out of Character."

"Yeah, 100 percent," Grimes responded when asked if his prolonged absence was simply a matter of waiting for the right creative direction. "If you've watched our product in the past year, it's incredible. It's on top of its game," he added. Grimes pointed to the quality of segments leading into both the Royal Rumble and WrestleMania, praising them for their quality while suggesting it would've been foolish for them to take time out to establish him then. Especially if he was only going to get a small amount of screen time.

"I think I would be insane to say 'You know what? Let's cut five minutes from this Bloodline segment to establish Cameron Grimes right here,'" he quipped. "It was all timing, and I definitely took that down period time and got in the best shape of my life." Now that he's arrived, he's ready to make the most of his time on the main roster following a couple of quick victories. And he intends to keep at it for as long as it takes. "I am at the pinnacle now. I am at the top," he declared. "There is no higher ... So only thing I can do now is stay here and try to make the most out of it."

