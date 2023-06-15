AEW Dynamite Gives Ground In Total Viewership And Key Demo

With the NBA Playoffs in the rearview mirror, it could've been a big week for "AEW Dynamite." For a show featuring two title matches and a high-stakes battle between Adam Cole and AEW World Champion MJF, not to mention the fact that the debut of "Collision" is just days away, there were positives to point to. Instead, according to reporting from the Wrestlenomics Twitter and Patreon pages as well as ShowbuzzDaily, total viewership for Wednesday's episode was down from the previous week with that number falling from an average of 903,000 viewers overall to 832,000.

Additionally, the key P18-49 demo fell from 0.33 one week ago to 0.30 this week, which meant a third-place finish for "Dynamite" among cable originals. It was beaten out only by the coverage of the Major League Baseball game between the New York Yankees and New York Mets on ESPN, which ranked first overall; and an episode of "Vanderpump Rules" on Bravo. Though, the discrepancy in viewership was quite noticeable, with the Yankees and Mets averaging 1,903,000 viewers overall while "Vanderpump Rules" pulled in 1,134,000 along with a P18-49 rating of 0.42 and 0.41 respectively.

AEW will hope to pick up steam this Saturday with the debut of "Collision" marking the return of CM Punk to AEW programming. But, Tony Khan and company have a busy summer ahead of them outside of their new Saturday show, with the latest installment of the AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door set for June 25 and All In at Wembley Stadium in London, England scheduled for August 27.