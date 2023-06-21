Moose On Why Impact Wrestling Can't Build Its Promotion Around One Person

Roman Reigns is "the guy" in WWE, having been champion for over 1,000 days now while Bianca Belair recently made history by becoming the longest-reigning "WWE Raw" Women's Champion. In AEW, MJF looks to be "the guy" for the foreseeable future, while Jade Cargill just saw her 508-day reign as the AEW TBS Champion end last month.

But over in Impact Wrestling, Moose knows the promotion can't afford to do similar things with their stars. While appearing on "The Undisputed Podcast," he explained why.

"As you know in pro wrestling, everybody can't be on the top forever," Moose told Bobby Fish. "I mean there's only one man that's doing it, and that's Roman Reigns, right? But if you're not Roman Reigns, that's not real life in pro wrestling."

Moose is a former Impact World Champion, a reign that lasted 182 days before Josh Alexander ended it at Rebellion in April 2022. At the moment, though, there is nothing specific waiting for him on the horizon, but he reflected on his championship stint.

"I had my eight-month run as the World Champion," Moose continued. "And, it was just a good run. It was a pretty good run." Ever since losing the title, the 39-year-old's focus has shifted to helping get some of the younger talents over, after all that's what comes with the territory when most wrestlers aren't in Impact for a long time.

"I feel like a lot of people's time in Impact Wrestling is not always long-term," Moose admitted. "They can't always build the company around you and have you be on top forever, you know what I'm saying? It has to be a rotating ship."

