AEW Rampage Preview 6/16: United Empire Vs. CHAOS, Takeshita Takes On Bandido, More

Following a loaded episode of "AEW Dynamite" on Wednesday and tomorrow's debut of "AEW Collision," fans will have a chance to catch some exciting match-ups on tonight's "AEW Rampage." The card features four matches, including a mixed tag, two singles bouts, and an appearance from NJPW's Will Ospreay.

Ospreay is set to team up with United Empire stablemates Jeff Cobb and Kyle Fletcher to take on Trent Barretta, Chuck Taylor, and Rocky Romero of NJPW's CHAOS faction. Ahead of his match against Kenny Omega at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door, Ospreay made an impactful return to "Dynamite" this week, attacking Omega and standing tall at the end of the show.

Tonight's mixed tag match pits Jay Lethal, Jeff Jarrett, and Jeff's wife Karen Jarrett against Mark Briscoe, Mark's father Papa Briscoe, and AEW referee Aubrey Edwards. Karen Jarrett and Aubrey Edwards have each wrestled one match in their past, while Papa Briscoe will be making his in-ring debut with tonight's bout.

Additionally, Taya Valkyrie will be in action tonight as she faces Ring of Honor standout Trish Adora. Valkyrie, a recent addition to the AEW roster, is coming off a pair of losses to Jade Cargill, and undoubtedly hopes to get back on track with a victory tonight.

Finally, two of AEW's rising stars will come face to face as Bandido is set to wrestle Konosuke Takeshita, who will of course be accompanied by Don Callis. Following their betrayal of The Elite last month, the two will look to continue Takeshita's win streak tonight, which has been going strong since late March.