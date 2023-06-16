Backstage Update On Kofi Kingston's Injury Recovery, WWE Return

Earlier this week, Kofi Kingston provided a positive update on the ankle injury he sustained in March. 12 weeks out from surgery, Kingston is in good spirits, and health, as he indicated that he was "on the mend" and has been improving in his fulfillment of everyday tasks. As Kingston steadily regains the function in his ankle, he now pivots his focus toward his in-ring return.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the former WWE Champion appears to be closing in on his official return to the ring, as WWE has begun advertising Kingston for some upcoming shows a few months out.

Per Kingston, he's been kicking off some of his ring rust through training in Orlando, Florida. Kingston has been out of action since the March 3 episode of "WWE SmackDown," where Drew McIntyre accidentally landed on Kingston's ankle upon a dive to the outside. Examination of Kington's ankle revealed a serious sprain that resulted in an operation to remove a bone chip and fix a ligament.